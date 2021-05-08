GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Acquires A$14,783.25 in Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) insider Corinna Keller purchased 42,850 shares of GTN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$14,783.25 ($10,559.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get GTN alerts:

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.