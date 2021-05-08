GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 649,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. GTT Communications has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

