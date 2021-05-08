Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $135.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $386,609,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,499 shares of company stock valued at $81,357,507. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

