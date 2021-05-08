GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

HEXO stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

