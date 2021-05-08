GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $108.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

