GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

