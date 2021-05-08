GWM Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 91.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.34 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

