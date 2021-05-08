GWM Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter.

MLPY stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

