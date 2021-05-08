GWM Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

