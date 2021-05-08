GWM Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

NSTB stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.