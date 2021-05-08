GWM Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in LexinFintech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period.

Shares of LX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

