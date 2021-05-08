GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Data I/O worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAIO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

