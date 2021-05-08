Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Haemonetics stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

