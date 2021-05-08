Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Down 0.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$47.36 and last traded at C$47.57. Approximately 870,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,307,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.27 to C$0.24 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.21.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.