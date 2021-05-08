Hamilton E. James Sells 140,351 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.58.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

