Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 14,723 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 172.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $4,730,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $338,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 241,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

