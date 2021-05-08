Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 757 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.81 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

