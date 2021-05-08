Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3,953.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 144,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.