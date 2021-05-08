Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $598.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $572.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.