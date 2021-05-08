Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,291 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 632.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 111.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 128.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $277.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average of $237.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

