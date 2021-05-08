Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Hanger updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of HNGR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 221,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,257. Hanger has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $987.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

