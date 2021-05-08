Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.66.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.