Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

