Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HSC opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.