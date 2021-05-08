Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.13.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hasbro by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

