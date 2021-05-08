Hashgard (GARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $218,713.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00081693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00103890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00779282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,683.61 or 0.09681849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045015 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.