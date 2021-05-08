Hathor Market Capitalization Reaches $238.89 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $238.89 million and $4.43 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

