Haven Protocol Market Cap Tops $370.42 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $25.63 or 0.00043537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $370.42 million and $3.44 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.61 or 0.06496918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.42 or 0.02310968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00584159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00198807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.88 or 0.00787991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00616847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00511782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,453,150 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

