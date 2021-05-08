Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

NYSE HE traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 486,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,557. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

