Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN remained flat at $$32.95 during midday trading on Friday. 44,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 152,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,978,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

