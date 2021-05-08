HC Wainwright Increases Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Price Target to $2.00

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NOVN stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

