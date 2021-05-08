HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Issues Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of HC2 stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 948,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,855. The firm has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. HC2 has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 92,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at $118,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $200,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,317,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,339. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

