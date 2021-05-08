Head-To-Head Comparison: Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) & Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) and Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cantaloupe and Galaxy Next Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00 Galaxy Next Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cantaloupe presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Cantaloupe’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Galaxy Next Generation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantaloupe and Galaxy Next Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.83 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -28.41 Galaxy Next Generation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Galaxy Next Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cantaloupe.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and Galaxy Next Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63% Galaxy Next Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cantaloupe beats Galaxy Next Generation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, seed vending management, loyalty program, two-tier pricing, and special promotion services, as well as planning, project management, deployment, seed implementation, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, amusement, air/vac, car wash, kiosk, and other. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices. It also provides installation, training, and maintenance services. Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Toccoa, Georgia.

