Head-To-Head Comparison: Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) vs. NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

