Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 9,836 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Health Catalyst by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

