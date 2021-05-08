Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.10 million-$58.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

HCAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

