Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 50.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

