HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 615,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up about 12.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 0.90% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,857,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 828.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 376,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 373,810 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.