HealthInvest Partners AB Sells 38,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

HealthInvest Partners AB reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 5.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.86 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.