HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

