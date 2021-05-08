Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

