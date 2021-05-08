HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.20 ($101.41).

ETR:HFG opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. HelloFresh has a one year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

