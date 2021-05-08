Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €114.00 ($134.12) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

