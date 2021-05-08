Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

