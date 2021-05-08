Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger Sells 3,344 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $261,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $82.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

