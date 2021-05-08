Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 224,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $262.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

