Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.20.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,353. Heska has a 12-month low of $69.66 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.