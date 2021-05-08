Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $7,053,748.38 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HES stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

