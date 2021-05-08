Hill International (HIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HIL opened at $2.80 on Friday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

