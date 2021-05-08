Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,367.72

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,367.72 ($17.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,462 ($19.10). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,458 ($19.05), with a volume of 161,978 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,461.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

